An emotional video shared on TikTok has captured a little girl who lost one leg in a tragic car accident

As her 5th birthday approaches, a kind man has planned to grant her the opportunity to start schooling

The man’s act of kindness sparked an outpouring of support and well-wishes from the online community

In a touching TikTok video, a Nigerian man shared the story of a little girl who miraculously survived an accident.

According to the young man, the accident had tragically claimed the lives of 20 individuals back in 2021.

Sadly, although she survived, the accident left her with the loss of one leg, forever altering her life.

Moved by her resilience, the man identified as @nanateawashere decided to make her upcoming 5th birthday a truly special occasion.

With the little girl's birthday just around the corner on December 8th, 2023, the man revealed his plan to kick-start her education as a heartfelt birthday gift.

He recognised the importance of education and the opportunities it can provide and vowed to ensure that the little survivor embarks on her educational journey despite her physical challenges.

He wrote;

“In 2021 she survived an accident that claimed 20 lives. Unfortunately, she has lost one leg. Tomorrow 8/12/2023 is her birthday she will be 5 years old. She is not schooling for now, I want to kick-start that for her as her birthday present from me."

Netizens show love to little girl who survived car accident

Netizens from all corners of the internet came together to celebrate the brave little girl's birthday.

@gloriananagyamea said:

“Nana pls kindly assist her to get prosthesis from the orthopedic training center, Nsawam Adoagyiri. Thank you for sharing.”

@Barikisu said:

“This little girl is a blessing to the world.”

@Dr Row reacted:

“Happy birthday pretty there is a reason for ur survival accomplish that and nothing must stop u.”

@Estam fabrics reacted:

“Such a cutie Ef. God bless your kind heart.”

@Memo kay reacted:

“Happy birthday sweet. I believe that God has a plan for you grow in believing Him.”

@akuasena1 said:

“Happy birthday sweetheart. Pls where can I find u if I want to gift her something?”

