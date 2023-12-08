A viral TikTok video captured the unexpected turn of events between a man and a cleaner at a public mall

The man's attempt to bless the woman with money for Christmas clothes for her children was met with disinterest

However, another man working at the mall overheard the conversation and seized the opportunity, receiving the blessing instead

A viral video of a cleaner who rejected a huge Christmas offer has caused a stir on the TikTok app.

In the clip, a rich man called the cleaner intending to bless her with money for Christmas clothes for her children.

Cleaner on duty rejects cash gift Photo credit: @aliboyboss/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He said;

“I want to help you buy Christmas clothes for your kids.”

Cleaner declines assistance from man

However, to his surprise, the woman walked away and declined the offer, stating that she didn't need the help.

The interaction left many viewers puzzled as to why she would turn down such a generous gesture.

As the video shared by @aliboy_boss continued, another man who works at the mall overheard the conversation between the man and the cleaner.

Sensing an opportunity, he approached the man and expressed his need for assistance.

Moved by his sincerity, the man decided to bless him with the cash he had intended to give to the cleaner.

The unexpected turn of events showcased the power of being in the right place at the right time.

Netizens react with differing opinions on the cleaner's attitude

Reacting to the viral video, netizens shared their thoughts on the woman's response.

While some expressed disappointment believing that she had missed out on a valuable opportunity, others defended her decision, highlighting the importance of respecting individual choices and circumstances.

@majesty19864 reacted:

“People miss opportunities based on their attitude towards life.”

@Jackson Sweya Matata said:

“That lady who ignored the call has lost it. A lesson to learn.”

@OMOSCO THE GREAT reacted:

“The cleaning woman chosen to clean all days of her life she believes on her work.”

@BlackChild commented:

“Nothing in this world is for free thanks to the cleaning girl be proud of your sweat she can survive anything a wife to keep.”

@BREEE reacted:

“The cleaning lady regretting in capital letters.”

@Les commented:

“Big up to the Cleaning Lady.”

See the post below:

Appreciative man gifts wife two tricycles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

Source: Legit.ng