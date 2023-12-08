A video has proven the kindness of an African woman who has been providing food to schoolchildren for the past five years

The clip showed the woman calmly attending to her customers while schoolchildren freely took garri from her basin

Netizens have expressed admiration and appreciation for the woman's selfless act of feeding over 100 kids every day

An African woman has received accolades from netizens on the TikTok app over her rare gesturebti little children.

In a heartwarming clip, she was captured on a seat and attending to her customers while school children passing by freely took garri from her basin.

Woman feeds over 100 children for five years Photo credit: @mrlilgaga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman allows school children to take garri from her basin for free

In a video shared on TikTok by @mrlilgaga, the woman's act of generosity was captured and it touched the hearts of many, as she selflessly provided food to those in need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the caption accompanying the viral video, the African woman has been feeding over 100 kids every day for the past five years. The children come, take garri from the basin, and leave.

This remarkable display of consistent kindness has garnered widespread admiration and respect from netizens.

The caption read;

“African Woman feeds over 100 kids every day for the past 5 years. They come, take garri and leave. Everyday.”

Netizens applaud woman's generosity to school children

Netizens expressed their admiration and appreciation for the woman's selfless act of feeding the school children.

The video sparked a wave of positivity and served as a reminder of the power of small acts of kindness to make a significant difference in the lives of others.

@WChinyere D said:

“Very nice of her, but they should use the garri cup next time instead of hands, they are wasting most of it.”

@user1122224 commented:

“When the kids remember the Garri they will not miss school.”

@PANDA commented:

“This is another type of investment if you know what I'm talking about.”

@Horlameeplus Dapo Ba said:

“This one I know, those kids are coming back to reward her.”

@Richie $ # Kid said:

“Can I get this woman's account?”

@abegobaba commented:

“She a very nice woman god bless her.”

@hero commented:

“En blessings that money never go need am.”

@AYO said;

“She did not even care about them May almighty, Allah continue to bless you.”

@Chukwuemeka Boniface said:

“This what I call humanity, God bless her.”

Watch the video below:

Rich corper gifts parents 2 smartphones, cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind daughter who recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme showed great gratitude to her parents.

The lady (@raybeautyempire) withdrew a little from her saved allawee and bought two smartphones for her parents to appreciate them. She said she wanted them to have them as gifts for all the prayers they have done for her. The lady took the phones to the village.

The ex-corps member did not meet her mother, so she gave her father his phone and a bundle of cash for him. The lady later found her mum and gave her hers. The woman expressed her gratitude with a shout in a video.

Source: Legit.ng