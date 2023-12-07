A top model has shared her inspiring transformation story, revealing that she was once blocked because of her appearance

However, the resilient woman showcased her incredible growth and journey to becoming a top model

Netizens flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and support, affirming her beauty all along

A popular model on TikTok has shared a powerful throwback picture of herself accompanied by a heartfelt message.

The woman identified as @angellasummernamu on TikTok revealed that she had faced obstacles in the past, including being blocked due to her appearance.

Transformation photos of top model melts hearts Photo credit: @angellasummernamu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady dumped by lover becomes top model

However, this setback became a catalyst for her transformation journey, as she embraced personal growth and self-discovery.

In an epic display of her journey, Angella shared her remarkable transformation with her followers. Through hard work, determination, and self-love, she blossomed into a top model.

Her dedication to her craft and unwavering belief in herself propelled her to achieve her dreams, inspiring others along the way.

Netizens shower love and support on resilient lady who became top model

The TikTok community rallied behind her, expressing their admiration and unwavering support.

Netizens flooded the comments section with messages of love, affirming that she had always been beautiful.

Their heartfelt reactions showcased the power of positivity and encouragement within the online community.

@SandraD said:

“Please how did you move from relaxed hair to afro.”

@Willy's designer reacted:

“I love the girl he blocked.”

@jynasty said:

“She's very beautiful before and after.”

@ki keh said:

“OMGG IM EARLYY CAN I GET HI PLSSS.”

@Alia(Taylor's Version) reacted:

“Hahahahahahshaha his loss. omgosh you're so gorgeousss o). Also blue is a beautiful on you. I hope you have an amazing day today.”

@caelieve said:

“I love you so much you are gorgeous.”

