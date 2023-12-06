A lady shared a video documenting her rollercoaster of emotions after her boyfriend surprised her with a Christmas wig

Unbeknownst to her, the wig was synthetic and nowhere near human hair which left her disappointed

The video quickly went viral, garnering hilarious reactions from netizens worldwide who watched the clip

In a video shared on TikTok, a young lady captured the moment her boyfriend surprised her with a Christmas wig.

The lady identified as @meyertiktok shared the message that read;

"Babe, come and pick up your Christmas hair, already paid for it. I love you. Make sure to rock it and send me a video."

Lady displays wig boyfriend gave her for Christmas Photo credit: @meyertiktok/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady disappointed after discovering boyfriend's wig gift was synthetic

Filled with excitement, she rushed to pick up the wig, only to be met with disappointment.

As the young lady tried on the wig on her head, her face went from excited anticipation to utter disappointment.

The video captured her gloomy expression as she realized that the wig was not made of original human hair.

Feeling speechless, she expressed her confusion and disappointment, questioning whether it was a sick joke.

Despite her disappointment, she mentioned her determination to be an understanding girlfriend.

Netizens react to video of lady showing off Christmas wig

The video quickly gained traction on social media with netizens sharing their reactions to the hilarious turn of events.

People from all over the world chimed in with comments, emojis, and funny anecdotes.

@Chioma commented:

“You pick wig abi you no pick wig.”

@co commented:

“Is even fringe very beautiful.”

@Favouritefavy391 reacted:

“Me wen nor dy expect anything dy laugh person.”

@Gela said:

“This comment section too sweet.”

@PUKUS said:

“If you de waka fast de no go notice em eeee.”

@Olamidemi said:

“At least u pick something.”

@Anabel reacted:

“Tiktok is better than university honestly speaking.”

@ajoke13 said:

“Iron am first.”

@Ashley commented:

“Why u wear am on top bike na & wear it at home and see the difference.”

@Debzy E said:

“Huhhhhh e fine nau.”

@50mobukola said:

“You Sha smile when you see the text abi you no smile?”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng