A Nigerian woman has caused an uproar online after she displayed the clothes her hubby got their baby for Christmas

She could not keep it to herself due to how they looked on her baby and wanted netizens to see for themselves

Many people, however, hailed her husband for his choice of wears for the child, urging her to give it time

A Nigerian woman was stunned by the kind of Christmas wears her husband bought for their little kid.

With Christmas Day barely 19 days away, some parents have begun to ready their kids to mark the special day.

She displayed the clothes online. Photo Credit: @baby_rex_minichris

Source: TikTok

The woman, however, appeared to be bothered by her husband's choice of clothes and took to social media to display them.

In a TikTok video, she tried them all on the baby. It was observed that the clothes were all oversized on the kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The clothes comprised baby jeans and T-shirts. Netizens found it hilarious but commended her husband for his proactive thinking.

They thought the child would grow into the clothes.

Watch the video below:

People supported her husband's choice of clothes

EASYWIN said:

"Smart dad."

zeelush said:

"Don't worry give him some month he will grow into it and fit him perfectly, the ways this baby grows ehn.so so fast."

A-Manda said

"Children's clothes are more expensive than adult clothes. this is good. him go wear am enter primary school."

nancybee737 said:

"He go wear am for like three Christmas daddy try Abeg."

SharonOfEnugu said:

"Baby oya grow fast make u use ur hand select got gown make Dad no use boys jean finish u."

Cynthia Egbo said:

"E go wear am take start school, na full 1 year cloth be this."

nonyelilly said:

"E go wear am till e reach 5yrs."

perpetualmiracle said:

"Carry am waka fast fast them no go notice."

Mum laments as her baby refuses clothes before bedtime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had expressed worry as her baby girl refused to wear clothes before sleeping.

She posted a video on TikTok showing how the child chooses to sleep. She explained that the baby does not like clothes.

The mother noted that each time she wore the baby clothes, she would refuse to sleep.

She said the situation baffles her, and cannot understand why a child would refuse to sleep with clothes but chooses to be naked, allowing only a piece of wrapper around her waist.

The mother has hilariously referred to the child as one of her ancestors who got reborn into the world.

Source: Legit.ng