A black nanny who won the hearts of her employer’s children has gone viral on TikTok

The nanny had previously gained online fame when a video of her leaving for a holiday elicited reactions from her employer’s kids

In the latest video, Rosie and the mother of the children asked the little girls to choose whom they wanted to hug between them

A video of a black nanny who gained the heart of her employer's kids has attracted much attention online.

The lady, whose name is Rosie, earlier became popular online when a video of her going on holiday was met with emotional cries from her employer’s children.

Nanny wins all the love.

Source: TikTok

In this video, Rosie and the mother of the kids asked the twin little girls to choose who to hug among them, and the kids chose to hug the nanny.

Many viewers praised Rosie for raising the twins with love and affection, which made the children respond similarly.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ahowanou said:

“Thank you rosie for honoring all Africa through your good behavior.”

User206329 reacted:

“Baby girl was like l love U mom buuuuuut...Rosie.”

Myagdeli Diya wrote:

“When I see Rosie and the kids Just visiting your profile and like All the video God bless Rosie.

Mayvay commented:

“The second one was like, "mummy I love you but I have to choose Rosie this time.”

User1469008185858 also commented:

“Please let us know what happened to Rosie,there's no more blessings.”

Olami:

“It shows you're a good girl Rosie.”

Moma:

“This family is so lovely, she doesn't even mind they prefer Rosie to her.”

Steph Snoh:

“God bless you and your family for allowing Rosie to love your kids.”

Yohoudjery:

“Thank you for what you are and do for Rosie. GOD will give it back to you hundredfold.”

Pinkyblues8:

“All the love to Rosie this Woman deserve a big reward, she plays a big role in this family Eemore love to Rosie.”

FemmedynamiqueG:

“Children are very intelligent love their mother but prefer Rosie who does everything for them, she is the one who accepts everything.”

