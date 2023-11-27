A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to creatively announce that a billionaire is in need of a nanny

She showed off a well-furnished room that looked like a five-star hotel and revealed it was reserved for the nanny

Many people who watched the video wondered what happened to the previous nanny and were skeptical about applying

A Nigerian woman left internet users confused after she showed off the massive interior of the room kept for a nanny.

TikTok user, @abbybox4, shared a video of the house with the caption, "Nanny’s room in a Nigerian billionaire’s mansion!"

She said the room is for the coming nanny. Photo Credit: @abbybox4

While revealing that the place is located in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state, she showcased its nice toilet.

The interior of the nanny's abode was nothing short of what is obtainable in a five-star hotel owing to its stunning arrangement.

From the king-size bed to the curtains and chandelier, everything in the room smelt of luxury.

Some netizens were not comfortable with how magnificent the room looked for a nanny and wanted to know the owner's real intention.

The nanny advertorial raised eyebrows

zeebaby said:

''Pls am available for the nanny post."

Palblackdiamond said:

"Una go sound sweet like this until person enter una hands coming see shege banza."

COOL GiRL said:

"Nanny be careful before you go collect insult tire on top of ur beautiful roomthis is their trick."

BIG MAYOR OF PH said:

"Una dey find who una go use renew."

Joy said:

"As dem they show you room, tell them make them make them also show the kind of children you will be taking care of ooo."

mizz_winniee said:

''You will pay for this room with your peace of mind."

Debbie said:

"Wetin do the last nanny wey she comot? make ina talk truth."

Lady announces nanny vacancy ith N100k weekly pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had advertised a nanny role with a weekly pay of N100k.

According to her, prospective applicants must have a valid driver's license and be able to multi-task. She however revealed it was opened to women only.

The pay was put at N100k weekly or N400k per month. Many internet users were impressed by the salary and showed interest in getting the vacant role.

