A Nigerian man’s video went viral after he revealed what his girlfriend did for him before leaving his place

She had stayed with him for five weeks and cooked a variety of dishes for him to enjoy after she was gone

The video showed the delicious food she had prepared, which would be stored in his freezer for preservation

A video of a Nigerian man showing what his girlfriend did for him when she left after 5 weeks at his place has gained attention.

In the video, he showed the variety of food his girlfriend made for him so that he could continue to enjoy her meal in her absence.

Man appreciates girlfriend's effort. Photo credit: ag_bright69/ TikTok and Getty Image

Source: TikTok

The man appeared to appreciate his boyfriend’s effort, which spurred him to make a video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mercy reacted:

“Oil finish for egUsi turn.”

Faves:

“The EgUsi no get blood.”

Jenny's cake nd chops:

“Which kind egusi be this one.”

Laura:

“Na you and another girl go finish am.”

Chbbychef3:

“Chai poor gal, mk we tell her?”

Boluwatife205:

“Abeg shey nah egusi be that or nah white soup I'm confuse please.”

Goldengirl:

“Tag that girl wey cook this kind egusi soup for you.”

Blessings:

“Blyk ona nor knw of egusi pepper soup Sdeh don't make it with oil.”

Smartpedro1:

“If you no marry her, e no go ever better for you.”

Ikenna:

“that egUsi go purge l swear u no even try add red oil or are you allergic to it.”

Ope:

“Make nepa just off light for 2days.”

Queen Afiadell:

“Her co girlfriend will come n enjoy home made food...such a good girlfriend.”

User2153691317799:

‘He be like food for the gods.”

Nigerian lady curses man who turned her down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady identified as Cynthia decided to curse out the young man she had a crush on after he hurt her feelings by turning her down when she indicated interest.

According to the conversation shared by the shocked guy identified as @tosinadeda, Cynthia couldn't stomach the rejection.

She lashed out, saying things like 'may you sleep and not wake up'.

Lady who removed her clothes to place curse on ex-boyfriend says he's suffering

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady has narrated how she placed heavy curses on her former boyfriend for ending their relationship.

The lady who claimed to be in pain when she committed the act, said she removed her clothes and cursed him.

At night, @theoliviamead on Twitter took off her clothes and stood inside a basin of water to take revenge on him for breaking her heart.

Source: Legit.ng