A video of a young lady who went to the street to surprise an old woman selling bananas has warmed hearts

The lady at first tested the woman to know if she was a generous person by asking her to give her some money for transport

The woman gave her all she had, which was just 100 naira, and was surprised to receive N50,000 naira in return

A heartwarming video of a kind-hearted lady who surprised an elderly banana seller on the street went viral online.

Initially, the lady tested the woman’s generosity by asking her for some money to pay for her transport. The woman gave her all she had, only 100 naira, and was stunned to receive 50,000 naira in return.

Nigerian lady gifts old woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@a.a.clown2

Source: TikTok

The video showed the emotional moment when the lady revealed her true intention and rewarded the woman for her kindness.

The video was shared on TikTok, and people praised the lady for her gesture and urged others to help the needy.

The video received thousands of likes, comments and shares from netizens who were touched by the story.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bella Oluwayoyinsola reacted:

“God use Adura to break this woman curse, May God bless you Adura more Wins 4 uU my dear.”

Ogbonna TV said:

"You can not Dey Nigeria Dey suffer as I Dey suffer like this" chai make God bless the giver and receiver.”

Mary:

“Not are u a spirit, God bless you.”

Sallam:

“A loud amen to the prayer.”

Moh:

“God wil continue to blessU dear.”

Preset:

“This woman too funny and cheerful... May God grant her, her heart desires.”

Princess sowa:

“That prayer is from the bottom of her heart. God bless you more Adura.”

Tvibe2:

“Humm the prayer is spiritual genuine.”

Iyabonimota:

“AduraGod we bless you more more anjesu name.”

Julia:

“God will continue to reward you all in all RAMIFICATIONS IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

Derick:

“I can't stop the tears of joy.”

Bellapaties:

“Nigeria don show this woman Shege.”

Source: Legit.ng