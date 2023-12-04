"Please Send N2k to My Opay": Nigerian Man Sings With Sweet voice, Enters "Begging" Mode
- A young Nigerian man with a very good voice has themed his short song around the asking for N2k
- The much-talented man wowed many with his lyrics as he asked for N2k or N1,500 to be sent to his Opay
- Nigerians who listened to his song said he successfully created a national anthem for siblings always begging for N2k
A young Nigerian man with a very good voice has amazed many as he played on the popular "N2k" word to make music.
In a video that has gone viral, the man (@logikthapro) sang:
"Say I need N2k, make you send am to my Opay. Okay. If you no get N2k, make you reason me N1,500."
Opay transfers in Nigeria
Many people were more entertained by his performance because he combined the song with a violin.
Some TikTokers said that even though his lyrics and costume are funny, his voice easily hooks listeners.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Kelly Solomon said:
"National Anthem for last borns."
Queen_orel00 said:
"Aside the Cruise the melody of your voice is sensational."
Walexcode said:
"If you no get 2k, make you reason me 1500?, baba still Dey negotiate."
The Main Character said:
"My little brother in my dm every three business days."
CHAPTER said:
"Afro-beggi beggi + afro sapa..... melodious song though."
Teecube said:
"Sapa just dey bless everyone with talent sapa nice one."
Tochi said:
"This beautiful o... I for send you the 2kay but me sef need one faif."
Call me GHOST said:
"Forget the nonsense and focus on the voice…this guy good."
ahna said:
"Inside the sapa, your voice sweet o."
Sonia Michael said:
"Wow...see jam for the year."
Sayhey____to____Dhabz said:
"We wey normal for this country no reach five."
estee said:
"Your voice is lovely. Thank you for this song I sha don collect money from this song."
Short man with good voice
