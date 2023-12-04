A young Nigerian man with a very good voice has themed his short song around the asking for N2k

The much-talented man wowed many with his lyrics as he asked for N2k or N1,500 to be sent to his Opay

Nigerians who listened to his song said he successfully created a national anthem for siblings always begging for N2k

A young Nigerian man with a very good voice has amazed many as he played on the popular "N2k" word to make music.

In a video that has gone viral, the man (@logikthapro) sang:

"Say I need N2k, make you send am to my Opay. Okay. If you no get N2k, make you reason me N1,500."

The man wore very funny clothes and a pair of shoes.

Opay transfers in Nigeria

Many people were more entertained by his performance because he combined the song with a violin.

Some TikTokers said that even though his lyrics and costume are funny, his voice easily hooks listeners.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kelly Solomon said:

"National Anthem for last borns."

Queen_orel00 said:

"Aside the Cruise the melody of your voice is sensational."

Walexcode said:

"If you no get 2k, make you reason me 1500?, baba still Dey negotiate."

The Main Character said:

"My little brother in my dm every three business days."

CHAPTER said:

"Afro-beggi beggi + afro sapa..... melodious song though."

Teecube said:

"Sapa just dey bless everyone with talent sapa nice one."

Tochi said:

"This beautiful o... I for send you the 2kay but me sef need one faif."

Call me GHOST said:

"Forget the nonsense and focus on the voice…this guy good."

ahna said:

"Inside the sapa, your voice sweet o."

Sonia Michael said:

"Wow...see jam for the year."

Sayhey____to____Dhabz said:

"We wey normal for this country no reach five."

estee said:

"Your voice is lovely. Thank you for this song I sha don collect money from this song."

Short man with good voice

