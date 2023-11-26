An intriguing TikTok video posted by a user @membereaadeleke1 has taken the internet by storm

The video showed a man with a small stature singing passionately on the altar during a church service

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many praised the man's voice while others had different things to say

A unique performance by a Nigerian man with a small stature in the church has been making waves on social media.

Members of the undisclosed church were treated to a unique and spirit-filled performance by the bold man.

Gifted short man sings at altar during service Photo credit: @membereaadeleke1/TikTok.

Man with small stature goes viral over spectacular performance in church

The video shared by @membereaadeleke1, captured the man confidently singing at the altar, captivating the congregation with his lively performance.

Dressed in native attire, he held the microphone and took over the stage with his powerful voice.

Video of small-statured man becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

His unexpected appearance and stage presence captivated netizens who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some viewers found his performance amusing, others praised him for being spiritual despite his condition.

@saraiii said:

"His voice is powerful. Thanks for not letting your stature overpower your zeal for God."

@tundeblacll wrote:

"Why mockk a person you cannot create? Besides his voice carries so much weight and anointing than all you tall folks."

@juliusss reacted:

"Amen sir. Carry on. I love ur voice and spirit."

@ASK_ABOUT ME said:

“Make them carry am go children department.”

@_lamchisomflex said:

“How this pastor wan take anoint me bayi.”

@manberry said:

“What a powerful MINIstration.”

@LosT Boy reacted:

“In short, God is great.”

@Paladin Austra reacted:

“Short form of praise.”

@Lloyd reacted:

“A good MINI-ster.”

@Koko Lee said:

“Be like offering box.”

@suleiman reacted:

"Small but mighty. These kind of people are always gifted. Ride on pastor."

@Mufah said:

“Was he cut short of thy Glory?”

Watch the video below:

Man with small stature woos albino lady in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind date ended on the wrong footing for both parties as an albino lady rejected a small-sized man in a manner that elicited reactions.

According to her, the man of her dreams must be tall, rich and handsome, and her blind date, Clinton, did not fit into any of the categories. She went on to berate his looks, saying he was short and could not carry her on his back.

The albino lady also criticised Clinton's occupation as a mechanic, saying he was not well-to-do. Clinton was unhappy with how she spoke to him and slammed her bitterly. The video has stirred massive reactions as netizens knocked the lady for the condescending way she spoke to Clinton.

