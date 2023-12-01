Afrobeat singer Wizkid has done a new tattoo on his neck and the picture has surfaced on social media

The artist who made the inscription said he was paid $10000 to draw it as he posed with the singer

Fans are not happy with the news drawing and they have slammed the guy for extorting money from the singer

Fans of singer Ayodeji Balogun professionally known as Wizkid have been looking out for the singer. The award-winning artist has just inked a new tattoo on his neck and his fans have reacted to it.

In a tweet on X, the singer who lost his mother a few weeks ago tweeted and wrote a "new tat alert". Picture where the singer was lying down to do his artwork was also posted.

The tattoo artist says he collected $10000 from the singer

In another tweet, Straffatti, the tattoo artist made it known that he collected $10,000 to get the artwork done on the neck of the singer who just took a break from music. He also took a picture with Wizkid after he finished the drawing.

Slamming him, many said the inscription was not well done and they blamed the guy for collecting such a huge amount to make the tattoo.

Fan reacts to Wizkid's new tattoo

Reactions have trailed the new tattoo made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below.

@Starboy__SZN:

"You collect 10k dolls, still come draw rubbish for my idolo."

@DeKINGKUDOS:

"Wizkid say make you draw tattoo for him next, you no fit advice am say e no go fit am?

@BIGBosi_:

"So na you draw this tattoo? Make Ink catch you fir outside oo."

@kendrick_fisay:

"Aah, 10millon Naira for paint. Wetin I dey use my life do?"

@MhorreRiches:

"You people would just be lying. With the rubbish you drew .God would judge you.

@dotboyswag10:

"I’m a wizkid fan but I must be honest with you. You scammed my Idolo and gave him a mid neck tattoo ."

@blac_trevor:

"Why you go scam Big Wiz."

@5kipp3x

"Man I thought you guys was making music."

@Quazyjaey

"10k for this nonsense ?"yunno suppose advise am?"

@Sleekchick22

"Be like na to start tattoo business o. 10m just like."

Tiwa Savage get a new leg tattoo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Savage had gotten another body art.

She shared the video of the new inscription which covered all her leg.

The picture of her body art went viral and some of her fans were not impressed about it at all.

