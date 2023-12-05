A mother-in-law’s apology song at her son’s wedding went viral after she arrived late with her family

The video showed how she grabbed the microphone from the female MC who was about to scold them for their tardiness and apologised via song

She then knelt and pleaded with the audience to forgive her and her family while still singing

A video of a woman who saved her family from being reprimanded after they came late to their son’s wedding has warmed hearts.

The groom's mother took the microphone from the female MC just before she could comment on their lateness and began to sing an apology song.

The mother finds a way to plead skillfully. Photo credit: @damilolathelaga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She then went on to kneel to beg the audience while still singing, which made it hard not to forgive her and her family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Earl of Lagos said:

“Nah c on wedding day you go know the mother in law wey go like you and the one that won't. She's really happy and eager for son to be married.”

BiG Gracia wrote:

“Nobody see how popcy Use style to lift Momcy Seee.”

Oyin Ade commented:

“Be like mummy self na agba Alaga. Dem no wan pay fine&. Love it.”

Yeyetide:

“The mother inlaw go sweet.”

Ollahairempire:

“See sweet family abeg shay this family still get fine boy wey I fit marry.”

Patriciaigbojionu:

“Seems the groom's mum na senior Alaga.”

Rdesola:

“This mother-in-law is in love with the bride, coUS what!!”

Shehu Zainab Akorede:

“This mothe-in-law is everything.”

Cut and styles by Mia:

“I really love and wish for this kind of mother in love, cos she is jovial.”

Aderounmuiyanuoluwa:

“I love you so much ma.”

QueenAdemidoyinV:

“If not for mommy, you for pay today Ehn.”

Samadoris171:

“This woman is wonderful.”

Opsy:

“Sweet mother in-law.”

Source: Legit.ng