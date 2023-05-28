A Nigerian lady has painfully regretted placing a curse on her former boyfriend after he broke up with her

In her recent tweet, the lady lamented that she was really upset over the break-up and decided to take her revenge

However, years after she committed the act, her ex-boyfriend is still suffering and she has no idea how to undo what she did

A lady has narrated how she placed heavy curses on her former boyfriend for ending their relationship.

The lady who claimed to be in pain when she committed the act, said she removed her clothes and cursed him.

At night, @theoliviamead on Twitter took off her clothes and stood inside a basin of water to take revenge on him for breaking her heart.

Olivia regrets cursing her former boyfriend

According to Olivia, the young man has been in turmoil since then and she regrets placing the curses on him.

She however lamented that she has no idea how to break the curse or if she still has the power to undo it.

"I don de use style beg God make e let am see even if na one pikin. Cos e don find pikin so tey em wife go tiff pikin and police catch them. National embarrassment. I don’t even know. E be like something whispered it to my spirit. Kai I was in so much pain", Olivia said in part.

Social media reactions

Queen Mandla said:

"I wish Karma can be real on all the people that scarred our lives."

Peach Purple wrote:

"Everyone saying curses don't work. Curses work really well."

Clemzy21 added:

"Una no get work na to dey curse? How una self wan take see better man to lift una from the struggle when una mind too bitter?"

