A Nigerian lady shared her relocation video on TikTok where she used the popular sound effect and many people loved it

The TikTok user shared her exciting journey to the US with her followers, using the popular relocation sound effect

She captured her countdown to departure, her arrival in the new country, and her anticipation for the opportunities ahead

One TikTok user has captured the attention of thousands of viewers with her video series documenting her relocation to the UK.

She used the trending relocation sound effect, which is a mashup of songs to show her excitement and anticipation for her new life.

Lady documents her journey to America.

Source: TikTok

She started her video series three weeks before her departure, showing her packing, saying goodbye to her friends and family, and getting ready for her flight.

The video has received over 10,000 likes of comments from people who were inspired by her story or related to her experience.

The TikTok user’s relocation video to the Uk is a perfect example of how social media can be used to share personal stories, connect with others, and inspire people around the world.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cuttiepiee said:

"I'm next, I claim."

CJ6373636 reacted:

"I'm next in line."

Bunny63663:

"Sorry to ask is it after your biometric you got approved?"

Vesdear:

"Dear, it's always after biometrics."

Dinnma babes:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings."

User4112578798818:

"I tap into ur blessing."

Legally.ada:

"Please how long does it take after biometrics?"

Source: Legit.ng