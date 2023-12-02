A young lady, who is a farmer, has sent social media into a frenzy over her stunning physical growth

According to the farmer, her former boyfriend must be regretting his decision after he blocked her

Many people were impressed by her glow up and sent her kind words, while others sided with her ex

A lady, @faridahsimiyu, has stirred mixed reactions after she showcased her stunning transformation online.

@faridahsimiyu started by displaying an old photo of herself seated on a farm, suggesting that she is a farmer.

She said her ex must be regretting his decision. Photo Credit: @faridahsimiyu

In the said photo, she had a chewing stick in her mouth and sat barefooted with a wood in her hand.

About the picture, she said her ex-boyfriend blocked her after calling it quits on their relationship.

Next, she posted a short video of her present look. The lady was all smiles in an apartment as she posed for the camera.

"@Mummie Francie ex is regretting you my idol babe," she captioned her TikTok post.

Mixed reactions trailed her glow up

Loyalty said:

"You really leveled up, indeed no situation is permanent."

kathure M said:

"Just forgive him plz,you were the problem."

Fayma fei said:

"Ex is regretting mbaba is enjoying Coutersy of Mummy Francie."

Lovely said:

"First one is your mother or older sister."

lucy@na said:

"Wait is this the same person?...bt u choose the right path."

DINA DELIGHTS said:

"It's not his fault I know you could have done the same."

mumiapatt said:

''The girl he blocked was so beautiful."

Des said:

"I always wish I could fast-forward these."

