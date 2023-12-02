A young Nigerian lady has shared her pain online after her boyfriend angrily stopped talking to her

According to her, her lover got furious because she asked him to complete the payment for a native outfit she sewed for him

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the incident with many criticising the lady's action

A Nigerian lady has shared her recent experience with her boyfriend who's currently at loggerheads with her.

The heartbroken lady with the Twitter handle @Benita narrated how she decided to get her boyfriend a new native attire after she noticed he needed a new one.

Lady causes feud after asking boyfriend to complete payment of outfit

According to her, she contacted a tailor to make clothes for her lover and the total cost of the clothes was N15,000.

She however paid N5k and asked her boyfriend to complete the payment by adding N10,000.

However, her boyfriend got angry and stopped talking to her for telling him to balance up the payment.

She narrated:

"I noticed my boyfriend needed new native attires, so I decided to contact a tailor to sew some for him without his knowledge, I presented it to him this morning and told him it was a gift from me to him.

"The total cost of the cloth is 15k I paid 5k the payment balance is remaining 10k I asked him to help complete it he became angry and refused to talk to me what have I done wrong?"

Reactions as lady shares her experience with boyfriend

The post attracted lots of reactions from netizens who criticised her for requesting money from her boyfriend.

@Akachukwuu_you said:

"You are gifting your man and you want him to pay for the gift? Lmao."

@Neriahs_world wrote:

"Make he pay for wetin he no send you?"

@Imperialpresh added:

"Unna no wan spend money on others but love when they spend money on you."

@vibequeen01 commented:

"If I slap that wig commot your head."

@bgl_tweets replied:

"That's not a gift aunty. You just want chop him money ni."

@Mazi_paskal wrote:

"Ment or malaria."

@Bl_dycivilian said:

"Was just about to ask who paid? Cause i know this gender."

@Godsplan009 reacted:

"Why didn’t you tell him in the first place."

@Realtonyblack1 repied:

"You self no try."

@Meggiebangz added:

"You wan spoil the good wey you do, yeye girl."

@StelzyG said:

"You are not serious."

@DrizzyJeri wrote:

"Fear women."

@Blinkzybae_ replied:

"You must be a stubborn girlfriend."

@AIGilbert said:

"I wanted to say God bless you, after seeing the first part but e no go better for you, how dey wan somebody pay for ein gift, like how."

@VicthorValenti2 wrote:"

Na who send you, your boifrnd suppose leave d relationship with you cux he nor send you in a first place."

@ErnestunaJoshua commented:

"You should gift him what you can afford not incurring unplanned expenses for him. Na you wan sew cloth for am,he didn't send you so aunty pay the balance. Don't give our gender bad name."

See the post below :

