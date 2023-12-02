A woman was left in stitches as her little son struggled with his dad over her during their photoshoot

The jealous kid did not seem pleased to see his father holding her like that and rushed to separate them

A funny video showing the mild drama between father and son has generated a buzz on social media

A jealous little boy was captured dragging his father over his mum during a photoshoot.

His mum, @elohoooo, appeared amused by the father-son drama over her and shared the video online.

The kid dragged his mum with his dad. Photo Credit: @elohoooo

She hilariously captioned it:

"POV: Father and son dragging one babe."

Father and son 'fight'

In the video, the boy seemed uncomfortable seeing his mum being held closely by his dad and stepped in to separate them.

His father gently stopped him but the kid would return after seeing the couple kissing each other. The video made people laugh.

According to the woman, the boy is always protective of her. She wrote:

"He is always so protective of me...His father's wife."

Watch the video below:

People thought the video was funny

peace said:

"Oga leave person babe now shuuuyou even get mind dey kiss her."

TAURUS BABY said:

"The baby was like guy free this woman for me nah me get her now."

Adeola01 said:

"That's how my daughter drag my man with me.

"She doesn't want to see me near him.

"She will be crying as if something is bitting her."

@teebeauty said:

"The baby was like mom can't you see how am falling for you."

success is assured said:

"It's basically a phase that everyone has to pass through, but sha help him overcome it, if not."

Hopendip said:

"See me see wahala ooo."

Quinny_jumoke said:

"That’s how I and my daughter drag one man oo I can’t even hug my man in peace talk more of kiss, she’ll start crying like she’s being beaten."

Happy gal said:

"This is so sweet nah today this single life pain me pass chai."

Kid stops mum from calling dad baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had stopped her mum from calling her dad baby.

The baby who was in a tight hug with her dad reacted when her mother called the man her baby in a clip shared by @amayamwiti. With a serious voice, she said: "No hi baby".

When the mother continued, the kid went towards her and tried to pull the woman's hand off, telling her the man is her daddy.

Source: Legit.ng