TikTok users are reacting in funny ways to the video of a young man helping his sister to wash her hair.

In a short video posted by, @mizit1que, the young man applied a lot of energy to the job.

The lady's entire body was almost covered with water and shampoo.

It was almost as if he had been waiting to get the chance to wash his sister's hair all his life.

His sister's entire body almost became wet due to his uncontrolled use of water and shampoo.

The video sparked reactions from netizens, some of whom joked that the young man was on a revenge mission.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as young man washes his sister's hair

@Aunty said:

"He almost washed your sins away."

@Mhe_mhe said:

"The hair clean abi e nor clean?"

@userLaurablinkz commented:

"Even who get lice no go wash hair like this."

@say sandra said:

"Bro waited for this all his life."

@diza commented:

"This one na deliverance oo."

@Queen_Glory_Naya said:

"How do I laugh in a righteous way?"

@slim said:

"Nothing way you won tell me that boy don mean you before."

@Berry_O said:

"You don’t have to drown me before you win."

@Anny said:

"I fit die of suffocation because e go be me like say I dey drown."

@lovethmontana5 said:

"Una get issues before?"

@Afolabi commented:

"Now your life is sweet like cinnamon."

@Easternkim reacted:

"Seriously why is this not getting better enough likes."

