A video of a father playing dead in front of his daughter has stirred massive reactions on social media

After hitting her dad for some seconds to wake him, the baby stood up and went about playing in the house

People who reacted to the family's clip said that she was probably too innocent to know what dead was

A young father, @kwasi_optional, has played an expensive prank on his daughter to get how she would react, and people could not stop talking about it.

While in the room, the man feigned as if the coke he drank poisoned him. He screamed before "slumping" on the bed.

The girl kept beating the man to wake him up. Photo source: @kwasi_optional

Father pranked daughter

With a camera set to capture the kid's reaction, the kid beat her dad for sometime, telling him to wake up and play with her.

When the father did not buldge, she left him on the bed without thinking he may be dead and got off the camera. She laughed when she took a peek at his eyeballs. People said that she was innocent and did not know about death.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rachealrays said:

"Not me waiting for a big slap in the face but was disappointed."

God Fav Son said:

"The reason why I want to have a female child as my first born cause my gender don’t care."

Nana Adwoa said:

"Awww she called your name Daddy Lucious."

Kloud 9ine said:

"What an innocent soul. She doesn’t even know what death is??Wish we were still naïve like this."

Lizzy Betty said:

"Was waiting fr a slap on the face."

POWERFUL Clement said:

"If you were dead she’d have known, kids have that instinct. She knew you weren’t dead."

DESTINY said:

"I thought she was going to drink the coke."

Father cried to get daughter's reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by a father, @lyleken10, mirrored the pains parents go through at the hands of their kids.

A father who wanted to show his baby how much her tantrums could be disturbing decided to give her a taste of it while she was napping.

Lying beside her on the bed, the man mimicked how his daughter cries in the TikTok clip. As he funnily opened his mouth, changed his face and cried, his child woke up.

