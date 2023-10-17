A video capturing the uncanny resemblance between a baby and his father has gone viral leaving netizens astounded

The heartwarming footage featured the father and son sleeping peacefully, while the mother recorded the adorable moment

Netizens flooded the comments section emphasising the significance of marrying an attractive partner to ensure good-looking offspring

An intriguing video of a Nigerian baby sleeping beside his father has stunned netizens on Instagram.

The footage captured the father and son in a peaceful slumber while the mother recorded the adorable scene.

Dad and son with striking resemblance Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Netizens in awe over baby's striking resemblance to dad

Netizens were captivated by the baby's uncanny resemblance to his father, leading to a flood of comments and reactions.

Viewers were quick to express their amazement and fascination with the baby's striking resemblance to his father.

Reactions trail video of baby sleeping beside dad

Commenting on the video, social media users engaged in a lively discussion about the significance of good looks in determining parent-child resemblance.

Many emphasised the importance of marrying an attractive partner, believing it could contribute to the likelihood of having good-looking offspring.

Others flooded the comments section with admiration for the baby's resemblance to his father.

@amina_minaah reacted:

“Copy and paste.”

@everything_waterbottle said:

“The beauty choke.”

@kinky_vee reacted:

“To marry fine person dey compulsory oh make dem no dey accuse ur child for stealing if anything who's missing wowo-ness comes with a lot of baggages. You'll be looking like a suspect.”

@ifymelo_ said:

“So beautiful. But watin two of them dey suuck? The wife bwess go sweet diee be that.”

@commanderr_tom reacted:

“What in the copy and paste is this.”

@memes_by_emmy said:

“No DNA needed.”

@iamkizitoleo said:

“No dna needed.”

@lilian_lianchi said:

“Awww, so sweet. See as them fine.”

Watch the video below:

Father and daughter with same receding hairline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a baby girl and her dad who have the same receding hairlines has captured the attention of TikTok users.

The sweet daughter, who was barely a few months old, was sitting comfortably on her father’s lap, enjoying his cuddles. The camera zoomed in on their faces and showed their striking resemblance and their identical hairlines, which were slightly balding at the front.

The viewers were charmed by the cute duo and their unique bond, and many commented on how beautiful they both were.

