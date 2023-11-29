A Nigerian lady’s emotional reaction to finding out she was pregnant after six years of trying went viral on TikTok

The video showed the woman kneeling and praising God as her doctor told her the good news

The doctor, who was touched by the woman’s gratitude, joined her in singing and celebrating her long-awaited pregnancy

A video of a Nigerian lady whose doctor told her she was finally pregnant has gained attention on TikTok.

In the video that was shared by @vicky.myfavouritemidwife, it was indicated that after 6 years of waiting, the lady received the news with joy and appreciation, kneeling to praise God.

Lady finds out she is pregnant. Photo credit: TikTok/@vicky_Myfavouritemidwife

Source: TikTok

The doctor, who was also moved by the moment, joined her in her praise singing to show that she was happy for her too.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zinnybae said:

“If you see a woman looking for a child, you'll see frustration may God remember everyone in this shoe.”

Mrs BURGER also said:

“I connect every woman crying out to the lord for this miracle to this testimony, they will all testify in no time IJN Amen.”

Efuah Sabie responded:

“May this be my testimony. It's been 8yrs and I lost all hopes but with this miracle, I believe there's hope for me.”

B.A.E commented:

“I am next to testify. congratulations mama.”

BornofGod also commented:

“Congratulations, indeed he said it and does it, no barren on earth, may every woman be fruitful and multiply amen.”

Chukwunonsothomps wrote:

“Congratulations dear,this is exactly my story,i waited for good six years and I have my baby this November.”

User32692395599600 also wrote:

“I waited for one year after a miscarriage, I can't even sleep well, I will be thinking until day break, it's not an easy things, congratulations ma.”

Dearest mami:

“May this blessing be permanent in your life and Ur household.God bless every woman looking for this kind of blessings.”

Pretty ama:

“God dat answered her will surely answer me and other women who are looking for children.”

Fimberfaith:

“Congratulations dear,l connect this to as many that have waited so long for this good newS amen.”

