A Nigerian woman has expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with quadruplets -- three girls and a boy.

In a heartfelt TikTok post, the woman identified as @onyitreasure0 shared her joy and appreciation, acknowledging that her nine months of pregnancy were filled with purpose and meaning.

Nigerian woman shows off her cute quadruplets Photo credit: @onyitreasure0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While showing off her babies, she rejoiced that her nine months of pregnancy was not in vain.

She wrote;

“If you are a TTC mother come and tap o. I am that woman that God showed mercy. My 9 months was not in vain. 3 girls and 1 boy. Lord I'm very grateful.”

Reactions as Nigerian woman welcomes quadruplets

The announcement captivated the online community, spreading happiness and positivity all around.

People from all corners of the world tapped into her blessings as they expressed their excitement and shared in her joyous moment.

@EdenJoy congratulations said:

“I tap from you o. I really want to have quadruplets.”

@Just imose1 said:

“I am next to carry my own.”

@diamond berry reacted:

“I don see who go give me belle for this thriplet wey I Dey find.”

@Vivian Igbinobaro said:

“A big congratulations. I tap into your blessings.”

@Semzysemzy said:

“Congratulations. I tap from this blessing. God please bless me and my wife if it's just one, our wedding is more than a year now.”

@Pretty Jane said:

“Congratulations. I tap from this blessing ooo.”

@Precious_ivy said:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng