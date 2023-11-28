A video of a Nigerian couple who showed off their newly built house on TikTok attracted a lot of attention from viewers

The stunning property dazzled with colourful paintwork, showing that it was a well-designed architecture

The wife, who shared the video, expressed her pride in this achievement and praised herself and her husband

A Nigerian couple’s newly built house went viral on TikTok.

The magnificent property sparkled with colourful paintwork that reflected their taste and personality.

Couple share their achievement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The house was a result of careful planning and design, as it displayed a remarkable architecture that stood out from the rest.

The wife expressed her pride and joy in this amazing achievement. She also praised herself and her husband for working hard and fulfilling their dream of owning their own home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Couple who starts from humble background and struggled to make life better for each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man has shared how as couple they built their family from nothing up till the moment they are able to live a comfortable life.

In one of the clips, it showed that the couple got married at an early age and traversed through life's struggle until they are able to make it to a place of good living.

In the final clip, they look happy and convenient with each other after years of being together.

Young Nigerian couple builds their 1st house

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a married woman has inspired netizens on TikTok with a captivating video of her family's new house.

The young woman with the handle @chinaprincess00 shared a step-by-step video of the processes it took to erect the new house.

The video showed the house from its foundation level to the finished look.

