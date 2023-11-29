A woman showed her compassion for a homeless mad woman by giving her food in a TikTok video that touched many hearts

She invited her to a shady spot where she could eat comfortably and asked her to sit down

She opened the food package and handed it to her as she sat down gratefully

A woman captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users with her act of kindness towards a homeless mad woman.

In the viral video, she approached the mad woman who was wandering on the street and offered her some food.

Lady helps madwoman with food. Photo credit: TikTok/@joy.peter.foundation

Source: TikTok

She then led her to a nearby spot where there was some shade from the scorching sun. She carefully unwrapped the food package and handed it to her with a smile.

The woman sat down on the ground and started to eat the food with gratitude. The video showed the woman’s compassion and generosity for the less fortunate.

Many viewers commented on the video and praised her for her noble deed. Some also expressed their sympathy for the madman and hoped that he would find a better life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nana reacted:

“I always feel like helping them but the trauma one gave me when I was twelve ehn I've not recovered from the knock she gave me na so so headache.”

Burna63663:

“Come my side too I no chop since last weeke be like l dey craze too.”

Vannessa:

“I had a mad woman friend too but she passed away. I miss her so much.”

Omah:

“The fact the mad woman really appreciated everything melted my heart may God bless you.”

Berrydiva:

“I'm always running from them coz I'm always scared.”

Joy nneka:

“I can't forget the last day of my watch 2005. One gave me heavy slap at the back of my neck. I ran non stop till | reach my mama house.”

Priceless Queen:

“One gave me a foreign coins all golss she said keep it don't throw it away.and ever since I didn't see her.”

Jamila:

“CEAAe God will continue to bless yoU and your entire household, you: J shall Neva lack (Givers never lack I assure you that).”

Lovethlovely8:

“I bought food for a mad man everyone some laughed. truth is i have been experiencing unmerited favOur since then . am still surprised.”

Source: Legit.ng