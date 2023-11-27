A TikTok video of a mother’s omugwo visit with loads of foodstuffs for her daughter who had just given birth went viral

The daughter was overjoyed as she inspected the foodstuffs that her mother brought for them

The mother also cuddled the baby and showed how proud she was to be a grandma

A heartwarming TikTok video of a mother’s omugwo visit to her daughter who had just welcomed a new baby captured the attention of many viewers.

The video showed the mother arriving with a large quantity of foodstuffs for her daughter and son-in-law to nourish them and celebrate the birth of their child.

Wife happy with what mum brought. Photo credit: TikTok/@beautyomen1

Source: TikTok

The daughter expressed her gratitude and happiness as she went through the foodstuffs that her mother had generously brought for them.

The mother also took the opportunity to hold and rock the baby in her arms, displaying her pride and joy at being a grandma.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Munachris reacted:

“Chaii l miss my mom.”

Quinsavage754 said:

“I too like omugWO enjoyment everywhere.”

Precious chinwe wrote:

“Congratulations dear.”

Bitcoinsir Tattoo commented:

“Bless all mothers. No be small one oo.”

Veeskitchen:

“God bless your mum.”

