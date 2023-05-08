A mother has shown her love and support for her daughter by buying souvenirs and gifts for the guests at what supposed to be a small introduction

The daughter who had planned to have a normal introduction with her fiancé was surprised by her mother's preparation

A young Nigerian lady has shared the story of introduction where her mother surprised her with numerous gifts for guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the viral video, the lady showed the preparation from her own end and how her mother souvenir gift for a little introduction.

The bride's mother wanted to make the day special for her daughter and her guests.

Bride gets surprising gifts from mother. Photo credit: @peenik08 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

She secretly bought some souvenirs, snacks and drinks for the guests. She arranged the souvenirs on a customized bag and brought them to the venue of the introduction.

Happiest day

The lady was touched by her mother’s gesture and thanked her for making her introduction memorable.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users were also delighted by the gifts and praised the bride's mother for being a wonderful mother. They said they enjoyed the wedding and wished the couple a happy marriage.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user1376734638232 said:

"Your parents are the one's celebrating. You're also among the guest incase u don't know."

@ChllwlthN said:

"Lol there is souvenir for introduction?"

@lola5678 wrote:

"It's how I watched this to the end without getting bored& Happy married life oh."

@Asake

"That was how my parents went to kill goat for my own introduction too...Me that thought it was just a smal gathering o since it's intro ..&"

@TIWALADE commented:

"Someone once said that wedding are not actually for the children it the parents long awaited day so let them do all they want."

@user8494994 also commented:

"Congratulations l am an ijebu too and one thing ijebu love is party."

Bride cries at marriage introduction as her mum brings village photographer who took ugly pictures for N10,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian bride got very sad during her marriage introduction in Offa, Kwara state.

The lady, identified on Twitter as Aisha Odunola, said her mum brought a bad photographer to the event.

The professional photographer charged N55,000, which according to her mother, was too exorbitant.

Her mum ditched him and looked for someone else who agreed to do the job for N10,000 but would later demand N15,000.

Source: Legit.ng