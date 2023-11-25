A Nigerian lady has touched hearts on TikTok with a video showcasing her daughter's beautiful growth

The doting mum revealed that her daughter faced rejection from her father and paternal grandmother when she was born

However, the situation has now changed as they have been expressing a desire to reconnect with her

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a mother shared the incredible transformation of her daughter.

The video shared via her official TikTok account @aishaandkids showed her daughter as a baby, followed by a glimpse into her transformation.

Incredible transformation of little girl abandoned by dad Photo credit: @aishaandkids/TikTok.

Mum recounts how daughter was rejected by dad, grandmother

The visual representation captured the journey of growth and beauty that the daughter underwent.

According to the lady, her daughter faced rejection in her early years from her father and paternal grandmother.

It was a difficult time for the young child, but as she grew, circumstances began to change.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, the father and grandmother have both expressed a strong desire to have a relationship with the daughter they once rejected.

The little girl has been making waves on TikTok with her videos garnering many views and admiration from netizens.

Netizens react to video of little girl rejected as a baby by father

The TikTok video caught attention and sparked discussions in the comment section.

@Paul Mary80 said:

“Omo Eh this girl fine oo.”

@AJ commented:

“My beautiful babe.”

@Oluwavera said:

“Star princess.”

@tastti 810 reacted:

“Their loss abeg. Her best is yet to come.”

@FloraAbraham0805 said:

“Like Seriously. Some Men Are Just (Donor Not To Be Called A Father. My Most Beautiful Baby Girl Will Grow To Mk U Proud.”

Watch the video below:

