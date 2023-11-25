In a deeply emotional TikTok video, a woman mourned the unexpected demise of her five-year-old son

The heartbroken woman recounted their loving moments while he was alive and expressed her grief

Netizens stormed the comments section in their numbers to offer their sympathy and support during this difficult time

Netizens from around the world are sympathising with a grieving mother who tragically lost her five-year-old son.

In a sad TikTok video, the user @queenofsoftlife001 shared her deep sorrow and paid tribute to her beloved child.

Mum mourns death of little son Photo credit: @queensoftlife001/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mum tearfully mourns demise of 5-year-old son

In the emotional video posted by Queen, she shared precious moments and memories of her late son.

She wrote;

"The love of my life is gone. Rest in peace son."

Netizens sympathise with grieving mother who lost little son

The sad video touched the hearts of netizens worldwide. Countless individuals expressed their condolences, offering words of comfort and support to the grieving mother.

@Mummy Giovanni said:

“What's happening? God please protect my child, he's the only reason I'm pushing on with life e take heart dear sending you lots of love.”

@Arjah Mansaray said:

“What happened to him, please share.”

@Samsed reacted:

“Omg no mother should go through such pain. RIP son.”

@Tina Tony OWN said:

“God please protect our kids dey give us hope for this wicked world Take heart mama.”

@Lolo said:

“Sending you love. I'm so scared what is going on in this life. God please my son is the only reason I'm still pushing please protect him for me.”

@ohemaa diza said:

“I know his already in heaven.”

Watch the video below:

Mum loses 2 kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

