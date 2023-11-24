A heart-warming video of a Nigerian mum who flew on an aeroplane for the first time became a viral sensation on TikTok

The mum was treated by her daughter, who wanted to give her a special gift that she would never forget

The video captured the mum’s joy and excitement as she realised that she was going to board a plane for the first time in her life

A touching video of a Nigerian mum who flew on an aeroplane for the first time in her life has gained attention online.

The mum was gifted a flight ticket by her loving daughter, who wanted to make her happy and show her a different side of the world.

The mum was super excited. Photo credit; TikTok/@omatokole_love

Source: TikTok

The video showed the mum’s pure delight and enthusiasm as she discovered she would soar in the sky for the first time.

She could not contain her emotions and broke into a joyful dance, expressing her gratitude to her daughter for the amazing opportunity.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who were moved by the mum’s genuine reaction and the daughter’s thoughtful gesture.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User1443909292721

“See as I day smile like God bless our mothers.”

Ifyt:

“The first day my daddy enter plane ehh as my daddy see him ticket he show everybody both my friends wen come my house.”

Sylviangel:

“If I no like this video weytin I gain God bless youd more mum.”

Susu:

“May God keep providing for you to make her happy always yoU'll never run dry.”

Dorathy Shalzim:

“God bless mama.”

QueenEsther:

“I can't wait to fly my mother too soon.”

Hot koko:

“God bless you all. Una do well O.”

Fatima:

“Don't go to heaven yet oo.”

Eric r9415381981701:

“God bless you.”

Source: Legit.ng