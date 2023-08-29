A pregnant black woman living abroad has stunned netizens after sharing a video of her baby bump

In the intriguing video posted via her account, she shared the state of her tummy after having three children

According to the proud mother, she was yet to see any signs of stretch marks on her tummy despite being pregnant several times

A woman identified as @itsbluex3 on TikTok has shared a video showcasing her baby bump without any stretch marks.

She reiterated that despite this being her third pregnancy, she has never experienced stretch marks.

Pregnant woman displays baby bump Photo credit: @itsbluex3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman flaunts baby bump without stretch marks

The happy woman displayed her baby bump and her protruding stomach shower no visible sign of a stretch mark.

"When you're on your 3rd baby with no stretch marks", she captioned the video.

Netizens react as woman flaunts baby bump without stretch marks

Her video has gained significant attention sparking discussions about pregnancy and stretch marks.

Viewers have been amazed by her ability to maintain smooth skin throughout multiple pregnancies.

@Njavwanji Nanyinza said:

“This is me.”

@Tracy-Ann reacted:

“Can't relate but mines are now faded.”

@Labelle3140 reacted:

“What to use.”

@sha said;

“Ur so lucky.”

@b reacted:

“So lucky I only had 1 and looks like I had 10.”

@smokesession reacted:

“Ayyyyyyyyyyyeeeeeeeee.”

@Aliyah said:

“Hmmm I was that happy till I had my fourth.”

@FrozenGamingYT said:

“I never used to have any no I'm prego and having a lot.”

