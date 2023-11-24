A TikTok video of a young lady who received a surprise from her boyfriend on the day she finished her final exam as an undergraduate went viral

A heartwarming video of a young lady who got a wonderful surprise from her loving boyfriend on the day she completed her last paper as an undergraduate student has attracted thousands of views on TikTok.

The lady had no idea that her boyfriend had planned a special gift for her to celebrate her academic achievement, which made it more thrilling and exciting as she could not hold back her joy.

Even though it was a rainy day, many people joined the lady to share her happiness and compliment her gift. The video shows the lady’s reaction as she sees her boyfriend drive into her school.

The video has received thousands of comments and likes from TikTok users who praised the couple’s love and the boyfriend’s gesture.

