A Nigerian lady has opened up to netizens on TikTok about her past heartbreak due to her slim figure

In a captivating video, she shared her body transformation into a curvy lady that caught the eye of netizens

Netizens who watched the video were in awe over her curvy shape and they asked questions via the comments section

A Nigerian lady has taken a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback picture of herself when she was slim without curves.

The lady identified as @ewuraa.akua in a candid revelation, disclosed that her boyfriend broke up with her years ago because of her appearance at the time.

Slim lady flaunts her transformation Photo credit: @ewuraa_akua/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This heartbreak became a turning point in her life, leading her towards a journey of self-discovery and self-love.

Lady's body transformation goes viral

In the same post, Ewuraa proudly displayed recent pictures of herself, showcasing her well-defined curves.

She confidently declared that this was her current physique as she celebrated her body's transformation.

Her message resonated with countless individuals who have experienced body image struggles, inspiring them to embrace their unique beauty.

Netizens react to Ekua's body transformation

Netizens took to the comments section of Ewuraa's TikTok post to share their reactions.

@user4835761484699susan reacted:

“Na money we slim girls need no be all of slim e no go better for sapa.”

@user3107792973356 reacted:

“Biko, wetin u take help a sister pls.”

@thenurseinbrown_ commented:

“The fact that I am watching wearing the same outfit in pink.”

@Mish_Mueni commented:

“For once thus sound has been correctly used.”

@Amablood said:

“Maa please what's ur secret.”

@user7484608320913 said:

“I know a girl in ph she so slim yet curvy but not pronounced she took fat medication omo she became church with so much curves Nd beautiful.”

@blu-galaxy said:

“He will unblock fast.”

