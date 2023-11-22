A Nigerian lady has shared screenshots of the supportive messages she received from her partner since she got pregnant

The screenshots not only revealed the monetary support but also the words of encouragement and advice from her lover

This kind gesture earned her partner praise from netizens for his intentional and caring actions

A Nigerian lady has shared a series of WhatsApp screenshots that highlighted the unwavering support she has received from her partner throughout her pregnancy.

The lady identified as @luxxebyini on TikTok shared screenshots that confirmed the financial assistance he provided for her well-being, including expenses for food, clinic visits, and even her personal desires.

Pregnant lady displays messages she received from her man Photo credit: @luxxebyini/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over partner's unwavering support during her pregnancy

Among the screenshots was a message from Ini's partner offering words of encouragement and advice to her.

His messages reflected his care and concern for both her and their unborn child. From urging her to focus on her reading habits to reminding her that they are in this together, his messages demonstrated his thoughtfulness and commitment to their relationship.

Part of his messages read;

“Make sure u focus on ur reading habit. PIs think about this very well and remember is our child. I know u are worried but trust me everything will be fine.”

Netizens applaud man's intentionality towards pregnant girlfriend

The screenshots shared by Ini have garnered immense praise and admiration from netizens.

Viewers commended her lover for going above and beyond to ensure his partner's well-being and happiness during this special time in their lives.

@Byoung joon reacted:

“The fact that she kept saying thank you sir anytime he sends money. Some girls will just say seen 5 awon ode.”

@Fantasy reacted:

“Please sis, I beg you in God's name, your man no get brother?”

@Ibiwunmi Sanni said:

“I got so emotional while reading this but I love you sis and May Almighty Allah continue to keep and protect you both.”

@Silver Perry2 said:

“Who's cutting onions fr, am so happy for you babes, May God bless him, I'II keep clapping for others till it's my turn.”

@Rachaeledo reacted:

“This is just so sweet. God will continue to bless him abundantly and he will bless my own man too.”

@D'mmyReflectA reacted:

“Shebi dem say na wen woman get belle man dey show true character ooh! Na him character be this.”

@Faizah said:

“May the Almighty keep you guys together forever.”

@happinessjoseph701 said:

“I don't know you buh i feel real proud of you both, make God keep una abeg.”

Watch the video below:

Lady supports husband with N5000 for school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man calculated the school fees of his children, and everything amounted to N178k.

The man told his wife about the fees and enquired to know if she had any contribution to make as their children prepared to resume studies in the first term. The woman told her husband that she was contributing N5000 of her own money to enable them to settle the bill.

According to the story told on Twitter by Pablo Hoggs, the woman owns a shop set up for her by her husband, and she also has a steady income.

Source: Legit.ng