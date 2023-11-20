A bold lady has expressed her willingness to marry popular Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko

Nwoko is a well-known polygamist who married famous actress Regina Daniels

In the video, she said if the senator proposed to her, she would accept his request without thinking twice

A TikTok user identified as @_everythingjane has revealed her eagerness to marry Senator Ned Nwoko.

The senator became popular on social media following his wedding to young actress Regina Daniels years ago.

Lady exposes her intention to wed senator Ned Nwoko

In her TikTok video, Jane confidently stated that she would accept the senator's marriage proposal.

Her statement, made with enthusiasm and a touch of humour, revealed her longing to be referred to as 'oga wife'.

She wrote:

“If Ned ask for my hand in marriage, I go gree sharp sharp. Na oga wife I wan answer now.”

Nwoko, known for his wealth and multiple marriages, has a significant age difference with his youngest wife, Daniels.

