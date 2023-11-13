A video showed the moment an angry woman smashed the flat-screen television on the wall

In the hair-raising video, which is trending online, the woman engaged in an argument with someone many have assumed to be her husband

The video sparked a hot debate online, as many wondered what her husband would have done to make her take such action

Reactions trailed the video of a woman who was seen smashing a flat-screen television.

The woman was said to have gotten angry after engaging her husband in a heated argument. The issue was, however, not stated in the trending clip.

The woman got angry after engaging her husband in an argument. Photo credit: TikTok/@user2428745429483.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman was spotted hitting the fragile TV multiple times with a heavy object that looked like a stone.

She seemed really angry and upset as she told her husband to video her and that she did not care about him capturing her on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When she was done, she sat on the couch, and the man asked if she was done.

The video was posted by Special Queen, who captioned it:

"I'm sorry for some men who don't look before they get married."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as woman destroys her husband's TV

Legit.ng could not confirm if the video was a planned skit, but many netizens have condemned the woman's action. Some described it as a toxic relationship.

@jean.p said:

"No one wants to know what the husband did. All of you are now on the TV."

@Annette commented:

"A woman only acts this way when she feels she's been deeply hurt. At least they hit the Tv, not the man himself."

@QUEEN said:

"Some men are also going through things."

@bladegalley said:

"I was in this kind of toxic relationship last month. I sent the lady back to her family. I'm a happy man now."

Lady ends her marriage after 24 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady dumped her husband barely 24 hours after their wedding ceremony.

The lady had earlier warned her husband that she did not like cake being smashed on her face, but he went ahead and did it.

The lady disclosed that she was claustrophobic and panicked after the incident, saying she had no option but to end the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng