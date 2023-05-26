A Nigerian lady was left disappointed after she summoned the courage to toast a man she spotted in a restaurant

She walked up to him and sold herself in a bid to convince him and went on to profess love for the stranger

Describing herself as wife material, she went as far as telling the man she had a nice backside but was still shocked

A Nigerian lady has lamented being rejected after she toasted a fine man she spotted in a restaurant.

According to her, she professed her love to the man and told him how her heart calls his name and how she cannot breathe when he is not near.

She also told him she would stand by him between the heavens and the earth but all these did not seem to impress the man.

She was not discouraged and made a second attempt as she tried to convince the stranger by telling him how she is a wife material and a good cook.

The lady added that she can also clean and do anything he wants and chipped in that she has a nice backside.

To her disappointment, the man just smiled and did not take her up on her love offer. Her video has stirred reactions online.

Reactions on social media

pascheers said:

"This is really courageous. i love boldwomen like you."

ugbalaudochukwu said:

"U just saw someone and love him....dude will think it's prank."

Kingsly522 said:

"This is wat we go through chyking u all day and being rejected."

AGNI BOI said:

"Try dey do am, for real life, we are tired of online banking."

Dnice Itopa Aliyu said:

"E dey pain Abi,Na so e dey be as a man."

Chris Love said:

"This is what we guys face all the time, so see it as a numbers game, approach as many, and select the best out of the ones that agreed to date."

user1653341412273 said:

"That's my senior brother he told me about it but nevertheless you can chat me up I will agree."

