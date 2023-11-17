A young lady has flaunted her 80-year-old grandmother's remarkably flawless and youthful skin

The intriguing video left netizens in awe, as the grandmother's radiant complexion defied her age

According to the granddaughter, her grandmother has never taken Botox or fillers, making her skin's natural beauty even more impressive

A TikTok user, @yurileeeee, in a video that has since gone viral, captivated netizens with a glimpse of her 80-year-old grandmother's flawless and glowy skin.

The video showcased the grandmother's radiant complexion, which remained remarkably youthful and free from wrinkles.

80-year-old woman with flawless skin trends Photo credit: @yurileeeee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Grandmother's age-defying skin wows many

The woman's smooth skin which captivated many viewers is a testament to the power of natural beauty which defied the effects of ageing.

Yurileeeee made it clear that her grandmother's remarkable skin is not the result of any artificial cosmetic procedures but rather through a defined and consistent skincare routine.

"She literally has the most beautiful skin I've ever seen. Glowy glass skin without botox or fillers. She’s been consistently doing skincare routine forever", the proud granddaughter said.

This revelation left viewers in awe and sparked admiration for the grandmother's commitment to maintaining her natural beauty.

Social media users react with amazement to video of 80-year-old woman with flawless skin

Yurileeeee's TikTok video garnered widespread attention and admiration from netizens.

Viewers expressed their astonishment at the grandmother's youthful appearance and flawless skin, praising her for embracing her natural beauty and defying societal expectations of aging.

@Lids said:

“I'm sure it's hugely because she doesn't have Botox or fillers.”

@caddie92 said:

"Wow no filter and her skin is flawless like this. What?"

@Dels said:

“No wrinkles.”

@Teidi reacted:

“The recipe, please.”

@Lalala commented:

“Ok spill grandma! diet/ habbits/ skin care etc!! we need to know!”

@LaRochePosayUS said:

“Grandma looks STUNNING!”

Watch the video below:

Lady with fine skin shares lovely photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @dinkysteph, sent social media into a frenzy with her beautiful pictures.

While growing up, she said she thought she would be ugly when she became a young lady and shared a childhood photo of herself. Years later, she was proven wrong, as seen in her transformation photos that got netizens gushing and men particularly drooling.

Many people wanted to know the secret of her flawless and fabulous skin. The lady's TikTok post has garnered over N130k views when making this report.

Source: Legit.ng