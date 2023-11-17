The story of a Nigerian woman, Franca Onyekaba, with a noticeable skin defect, has gotten people emotional

Franca reiterated that her condition was not caused by any harsh skin product but rather by an incident during her sister's burial

The heartbreaking story served as a reminder to withhold judgment and listen to others' stories before making assumptions

An elderly Nigerian woman, Franca Onyekaba, has gone viral after narrating her experience at her sister's burial.

In an interview with @jidekaijimedia on TikTok, she opened up about her facial skin condition and what caused it.

Woman shares cause of her face defect Photo credit: @jidekaijimedia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Franca, an unmarried woman from Otolo Nnewi, shared her experience of having a thick black patch on her face, which initially led many to assume it was a result of skin bleaching.

Franca reveals her condition wasn't caused by skin bleaching

In the touching video, Franca clarified that the condition was not self-inflicted but rather the consequence of an incident during her sister's burial.

According to the heartbroken woman, someone touched her face during her sister's burial, which resulted in a skin defect.

The sad video emphasises the importance of not judging others based on appearances.

The caption read:

“Her story is touching, until you have a deep conversation with people, you don't know what people are going through. Her name is Franca Onyekaba from Otolo Nnewi. Drop a word of positive vibes for her.”

Video of woman with facial skin defect stirs emotions

The TikTok video has garnered significant attention, spreading Franca's story far and wide.

@Hanny commented:

“Single? Her voice sounds young.”

@kaka2 said:

"Things dey happen."

@Chi_bby2 said:

“This kind of thing has happened to my friend's sister.”

@chisaprincewill reacted:

"This is what happened to my mum several years ago. Till date we don't know who is responsible. May evil people never remember us."

@cuttielizy commented:

“It is not cream ooo.”

@DeeBaby reacted:

“Amen, may God continue protecting us.”

@Tina pretty said:

“Most of these things are usually not creams oo.”

@Larai Mbezizi Jaonda said:

“It may be hormonal. For many women, the face darkens when they start experiencing peri-menopause.”

@hajiazuwera2:

One girl in my class I swear the girl is not bleaching but her face is turning this way she even stop using cream.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng