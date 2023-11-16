In an exciting TikTok video, a 22-year-old Nigerian lady, Chizaram, showcased her dancing skills

A Nigerian woman identified as @chizaram has taken to TikTok to list her amazing achievements at just 22 years old.

In the intriguing video, she expressed her overwhelming excitement and danced excitedly.

Lady, 22, lists her remarkable achievements Photo credit: @chizaram/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

22-year-old Chizaram owns a car, house

At just 22, she proudly revealed that she is already a mother of two, a landlady, and the owner of a car.

Her energetic dance reflected the joy and pride she felt about her remarkable achievements.

Congratulatory messages overflow in comment section over Chizaram's success

The comments section became a hub of celebration and admiration.

Netizens joined hands to congratulate her on her incredible accomplishments at such a young age.

@miracleebuka49 reacted:

“Congratulations to you.”

@beckyng said:

“Congratulations dear, God am I spoon.”

@joygiva73 reacted:

“God day bless ooh E, God here is ur daughter.”

@oluomachineke said:

“Big congratulations omalicha, is not easy.”

@user32692395599600 said:

“Is God my dear, same here but I never born, but will born very soon God is too much.”

@mummy Erickson reacted:

“I tap from your grace bouz I never reach 22 but already a mother of one.”

@Jessica posh said:

“Congratulations dear, next year will be my turn, amen.”

@Gold Adaeze commented:

“Congratulations gal.”

20-year-old lady becomes latest landlady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng