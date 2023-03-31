A young Nigerian lady has taken the internet by storm with her beautiful and great physical look

The lady became a viral sensation after she joined a social media trend of sharing one's childhood and current pictures

While she revealed that she thought she would grow into an ugly fellow as a kid, netizens had their attention elsewhere

A Nigerian lady, @dinkysteph, has sent social media into a frenzy with her beautiful pictures.

While growing up, she said she thought she would be ugly when she became a young lady and shared a childhood photo of herself.

Netizens gushed over her flawless skin. Photo Credit: @dinkysteph

Years later, she was proven wrong, as seen in her transformation photos that got netizens gushing and men particularly drooling.

Many people wanted to know the secret of her flawless and fabulous skin. The lady's TikTok post has garnered over N130k views when making this report.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

@WISE ONE said:

"Her dad held her firmly cause he knows this is a future asset."

@Valentina said:

"OMO God u need an award oo u dey create."

@Ndtb Ndtb said:

"I love when people say the truth (why is there no sound innit tho)."

@Shreedah said:

"U suppose do say I will not have yansh when I grow up."

@Nellyblihz said:

"God when can I see this type of girlfriend @dinkysteph I must say Ur looking so sweet I wish to be Ur friend plsssss."

@Bibi said:

"The lips never changed."

@Greatness said:

"This picture makes us understand you still young."

@I'm mean said:

"You understood the assignment what skincare do you use."

