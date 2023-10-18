A video of a very cute albino baby has gathered thousands of reactions online as people adored the child

With colourful hair, the viral baby swaddled in white night cloth played around on his mother's bed

Many TikTokers could not stop speaking about the child's cuteness, as some wondered how the kid's skin would react to the sun

A mother has shared the video of her beautiful albino baby, and her TikTok followers could not stop talking.

The kid had amazing hair as he played around innocently. His cute eyes captured the attention of many people.

The baby played on the bed. Photo source: @realvivienne

Source: TikTok

Albino baby with cute skin

A few social media users said they had never seen an albino baby until then. The mother called the baby:

"My symphony."

A check on the woman's page showed many videos of both mother and child having sweet family time.

Watch the baby's video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kathrine said:

"This is my first time seeing an albino baby,he/she is cute."

respectyall said:

"I still don't understand how this beauty was seen as abomination in the old times. I'm sure they were jealous of them. wow beauty overload."

fyneteesandaccessories said:

"What Manner of cuteness is this."

The mother replied:

"Thanks."

princess_mills27 said:

"Una don start o, u born my pikin."

DindiReed said:

"My question is,how do you stop people from kissing her? because wow."

Ilanca LivW said:

"How does it feel to live with real angels?"

Eileen_vugusu said:

"Now that's an angel."

arnetalice said:

"Like she woke up in the morning and decided to be this cute."

Winkie Williee said:

"The cutest thing I have seen this whole morning."

Sharon MOtsi said:

"Oh my goodness,,can I have this angel."

Nokwazi Sithole said:

"Wow... just beautiful.. oh Lord."

FarrieGodswill said:

"Is that her natural hair colour please?! Cute baby!"

