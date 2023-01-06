A young man named, James Mcleod said he was constantly body-shamed by his peers for his rare skin condition when he was a child

Rather than being depressed, James said the condition inspired him to be a great influencer and motivational speaker

James said he has written many books to inspire the younger generation who have the same diseases

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A motivational speaker named, James Mcleod has stirred conversation on social media after he revealed how that his friends bully him about his skin condition when he was a child.

In a report by Daily Mail, James said many of his friends who called him 'skunk face' and 'zebra boy' inspired him to become a great empowering influencer.

Man with a skin disease overcomes child bully to become a great Influencer /Credit:@dailymail

Source: UGC

He has a rare skin condition

According to reports, James has been with a skin disease called vitiligo, a skin disease where pale white patches show on the skin. The disease can affect any part of the human body including the neck and hands.

He said rather than being depressed by the bullies, he has been inspired to do well for himself in life and motivate other young students with similar problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He has written books

James said he has so far written two children's books which promote messages of confidence and self-love. The first was titled "The Boy Behind the Face", and the second was titled "My Daily Superpowers.

Insider reported that James has been featured in different global magazines like the 'CR Fashion Book,' on Bodybuilding.com, in campaigns for Soul Cycle.

Reactions as young lady who used to look black shares transformation video

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported how a young Nigerian lady went online to share a funny video of how she looked years ago. Her throwback photo shows she was a dark-skinned person.

Seconds into the video, her present photo showing her with a light complexion came up. Many people said they would love to know the skincare she used.

Some TikTok users who commented on her video said that her lover was right about her bleaching game. People were interested in knowing how she achieved the transformation.

Source: Legit.ng