A Nigerian lady was disappointed over the state of her skin since she migrated to the United Kingdom

She had thought her skin would be glowing and flawless but developed skin reactions two months abroad

Netizens who saw the video of her terrible skin advised her on what to do, just as others shared their experience with similar conditions

A UK immigrant has cried out on social media over the reaction her skin developed since her move to the UK.

She shared a video showing her neck and arm regions and lamented that she thought her skin would be glowing and flawless.

She thought her skin would be flawless abroad. Photo Credit: (kamslyn_)

Source: TikTok

The clip she shared showed that her neck and arm regions had eczema-like black patches all over them.

Many people who had lived in the UK or are currently residing there proferred solutions to the lady's skin problem.

Others shared their experiences of similar skin conditions abroad.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on her skin condition

Movietizers said:

"Had same experience. Was frosh and fair. I enter uk my skin was drastically shrinking and drying. Looking so rough."

Fayrue said:

"Come back home."

Ella said:

"Same happened to me 1-3months in London, NHS gave me skin cream after 6months my skin looks 10times better than it was in Nigeria. Give it time."

Melinda Ncube856 said:

"I’m having the same problem I left home with flawless skin. Now I look like I’m being dragged in a dust road or something."

Gift said:

"My skin is still adjusting after 1yr plus,you have to consciously take care of your skin here o nothing like natural glow."

Oluwatobiloba12_98 said:

"Instead of using extremely hot water to bath, make sure of Lukewarm water. Also use body was with no perfumes and use E45 body cream."

Linda Ibesanmi said:

"Aveeno for sensitive skin.. it happen to my children and our family doctor recommended aveeno.it been almost 5yrs now and they are fine and good skin."

