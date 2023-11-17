A man's recent relationship took an unexpected turn when his girlfriend of two weeks made an outrageous request

The girlfriend made a surprising request for an expensive wig worth a whopping sum of N1.4 million

The incident has sparked reactions from netizens in the comments section who had different things to say about her request

A Nigerian man with the handle @kingkopay on TikTok has shared a screenshot of his conversation with a girl he had been dating for just two weeks.

The girl sent him a picture of a human hair wig and asked him to purchase it for her, stating that the hair cost a staggering $1560 (equivalent to approximately N1.4 million).

Photo credit: @kingkopay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reacts as girlfriend of two weeks requests for human hair of N1.4 million

Rather than complying with the expensive request, Kingkopay decided to respond in a playful manner.

He sent a picture of a car he desired, along with a price tag of $247,000 (equivalent to N208,328,000).

The unexpected reply caught the girl off guard, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Upon seeing Kingkopay's response, the girl became angered and demanded that he block her.

In response to her request, Kingkopay promptly blocked her, bringing an end to their short-lived relationship.

He captioned the post;

“When you realise you dating a criminal two weeks inside the relationship.”

Netizens react as girl demands expensive wig from boyfriend of 2 weeks

Some netizens speculated that the girl was simply seeking a partner who could fulfil her materialistic desires.

@mimiekis said:

“All this girl in this comment section it's normal to buy hair for your babe but that amount is too much for this era, in 9ja? na y dem dey use una.”

@ambie commented:

“That's alot abeg e. Which one is $1560?”

@Destiny said:

“Is this real or she doesn't know wetin she dey do almost 2 million naira.”

@BagbowyDecorum reacted:

“And I just blocked one girl now, we Dey on talking stage and she dey send me hair of 100k.”

@lucky commented:

“When you see a girlfriend in her but she sees a client in you.”

@johnnyjames363 said:

“Go find village girl date.”

@Bridget Kevwe said:

“A win is a win now she can move on to the one that will buy it!”

Source: Legit.ng