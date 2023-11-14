A Nigerian lady whose AI act on TikTok made her popular made an appearance at Ambrose Ali University

Many young male females were all around her to take photos as some encouraged her to say some words

A lot of TiTokers who saw Jarvis out of her AI character said she looked so beautiful, and they would have loved to see her

A young man shared a video of the moment he and other young men saw a pretty Nigerian lady, Jarvis, who often acts like an Artificial Intelligence (AI) online.

Recall that some weeks ago, the pretty lady's video went viral, showing her talking exactly like a robot.

Nigerian lady talked like AI

In another video, the lady impressed a man who joined her live session and gifted her TikTok coins worth $6,000 (5.7m).

In the recent clip the young man shared, Jarvis was shy as people hurried to her side to take photographs with her.

The human "A1" tried to come into her act as she blew the young man filming her a kiss. She was funny and humble.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oluchifortunel said:

"So Jarvis dey my school?"

Onu_oha expressed surprise:

"So Jarvis nah naija girl."

Nelly Roberts said:

"I saw her in Dubai today we love you shy shy Jarvis."

MONALISA joked:

"Na Jarvis clear our MTN gbese base on AI. I see her today for mtn site."

pearl_kayo said:

"But this gal too Fyn Abeg."

Godfrey Emmanuel said:

"I said it.. jarvis is in ekpoma!"

ITSEMHE said:

"Omo I sat next to her today. Girl is so fine and humble."

444.Isabel asked:

"She school in ekpoma?"

He replied:

"I’m not sure but I saw her there."

Akporube Thelma said:

"I thought she’s from ghana o."

nielargevpk said:

"Did I hear: do that A1 for background?"

user7484608320913 said:

"Eya she seems scared my beautiful jarvis."

SplashMoore said:

"Una Dey video millionaire person wey una go collect her phone make she press money."

