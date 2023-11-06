A Nigerian lady who behaves like AI on TikTok for entertainment purposes was surprised by massive gifts

During one of her live sessions, a man nicknamed Iron Man sent her 15 TikTok lions at the price of $400 each

Nigerians who said how blessed she was that the lady has been cashing out with her robot acting skills

A trending short video has shown a Nigerian lady, Jarvis, who likes acting as AI on TikTok.

The clip captured the moment the "robot" human was rewarded with 15 lion gifts (N5,762,400) during her TikTok live.

Lady acted like robot

According to Dexerto, each lion gift costs about 3,000 TikTok coins, which equals $400 (N384,160). Jarvis was in disbelief when she got the lions.

Many Nigerians who watched her reaction to the TikTok gift said that she almost came out of her AI character to behave normally. A dollar is N960.400 according to Naira Rates parallel market.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hisrael asked:

"How much is lion on tiktok in nigeria money?"

Josh wondered:

"Abi iron man think say he press am once wey eno go through."

Žãïñãb said:

"Deep down nah iron man go suffer am for house,he go use 2weeks soak garri."

Dealer USA replied:

"Money plenty he dey do ham every week."

Charles Israel said:

"The girl nearly leave Jarvis she wanted to shout like normal person."

CALLY FX said:

"6 million niara."

Katty182095 said:

"People plenty wey sha wan knack the babe."

Billion said:

"Rich man pikin go think say na animation."

DAVE said:

"Jesus this girl don blow oo."

Glorified said:

"Omo... this girl grace mad gon."

Keji__Cakes said:

"Tell me how she wan leave tiktok? Phone spoil for morning anoda one go dey available for 12pm izzzz going."

Jhoistore said:

"One thing I don’t like about gifting is..money spent on gift isn’t equivalent to cashing out."

