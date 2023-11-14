A very vocal kid amazed many people with her performance during a debate session that happened on an open-ground

The kid with a dark sunshade greeted the judges and co-debaters before proceeding with her debate.

Many TikTokers said that her performance made them recall how energetic they were as school kids

A Nigerian kid in a school uniform has surprised her classmates, teachers, and the public in a debate session on an assembly ground.

With a very loud voice, the kid screamed, "Good day, Mr timekeeper!" with a kind of energy that belied her age.

The kid paced around as she introduced herself. Photo source: @captainabdull11

Source: TikTok

School kid demonstrated energy

She went ahead to greet her co-debaters. A sunshade on her face added to her confident aura. Many Nigerians were stunned.

People who watched her video gave her different imaginary future jobs that matched her energy. Her clip was shared by @captainabdull11.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ify said:

"Future APC Defense Women Leader."

@De BarbieKiss14 said:

"This one don pledge to serve Nigeria with all her strength."

expence@ said:

"Becos of jellof rice."

Pamela said:

"This girl remind me of my self farmer is better than teacher."

NASRULLAH said:

"Make she con forget wetin she won talk after introduction."

Western said:

"Topic : poor man is better than then rich man."

Sandra Mercedes said:

"Me explaining to EFCC why they should arrest my Ex."

her daddy's daughter said:

"When I dey primary i was part of debate buh I ended up bursting cry."

Bulus Austin said:

"Wow that's really good presentation More wisdom little girl."

Dunni said:

"@Feronzy tell your Baby to calm down."

Hamida said:

"@Quratul Ain come take your sister oo."

JENNIFER said:

"@Goodness ..na so you go defend your boyfriend."

Grace_xoxo said:

"When I’m explaining the kind shege wey my eyes don see for this life."

Iamolahustle said:

"Na me be this, when I represent my sch then, city life is better than village like."

Source: Legit.ng