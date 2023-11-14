A lady shared a stunning video on TikTok showcasing the bride price her husband paid when he came to marry her

The video showed plenty of items that almost took over the entire compound where the ceremony took place

Some netizens in the comment section tried guessing the lady's state of origin after they saw the items her husband brought

A video showing the bride price a Nigerian man paid to marry his wife has gone viral and stunned many netizens.

The clip posted by Cindy Love showed the array of items arranged in a large compound where the traditional wedding took place.

The lady's husband brought several items to marry her. Photo credit: TikTok/@cyndyl62.

The man took so many items to his in-laws that netizens wondered where the girl was from.

There were beverages, packets of biscuits, a live goat, shoes, washing detergents, different pairs of wrappers, boxes of different sizes, and handbags of different colours.

The bride captioned the video:

"Thank you, Jesus. Congratulations to me."

The bride price is a traditional fee the groom pays to his prospective bride's family during the performance of traditional marriage rituals. While some men end up buying everything on the list, others come to a compromise with the family.

Nigerians praise man who paid plenty of bride price

@Regina onome said:

"I regret being a Delta girl. I am too cheap. Congratulations."

@Silky said:

"I no say nah IMO or Ebonyi state state. E choke."

@sommybeauty937 said:

"Either Imo or Abia; na their pattern be this, but congratulations, baby girl."

@Bashdoctor0769yh said:

"Then after all this if ur husband talk one you don talk 60. Congratulations."

@PRADO said:

"I’m from Edo state. This is why I broke up with Chika my ex when she told be she’s from Orlu Imo state."

@Lizbezzy said:

"I think it's Afikpo, Ebonyi State."

@lucia said:

"Your husband really tried oo."

@smoothclare commented:

"Una for tell us say na provision shop dey wan open."

@Electrik-OIL said:

"No give tht man wahala. He really tried."

Man gives cow to his in-laws

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man took a live cow to his in-laws when he went for an introduction.

The lady he was about to marry flaunted the items on TikTok after the event.

A lot of people congratulated her and praised the man for the impressive outing.

