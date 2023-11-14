"Your Man Tried": Lady Shows Boxes, Other Expensive Items Her Man Used to Pay Her Bride Price
- A lady shared a stunning video on TikTok showcasing the bride price her husband paid when he came to marry her
- The video showed plenty of items that almost took over the entire compound where the ceremony took place
- Some netizens in the comment section tried guessing the lady's state of origin after they saw the items her husband brought
A video showing the bride price a Nigerian man paid to marry his wife has gone viral and stunned many netizens.
The clip posted by Cindy Love showed the array of items arranged in a large compound where the traditional wedding took place.
The man took so many items to his in-laws that netizens wondered where the girl was from.
There were beverages, packets of biscuits, a live goat, shoes, washing detergents, different pairs of wrappers, boxes of different sizes, and handbags of different colours.
The bride captioned the video:
"Thank you, Jesus. Congratulations to me."
The bride price is a traditional fee the groom pays to his prospective bride's family during the performance of traditional marriage rituals. While some men end up buying everything on the list, others come to a compromise with the family.
Nigerians praise man who paid plenty of bride price
@Regina onome said:
"I regret being a Delta girl. I am too cheap. Congratulations."
@Silky said:
"I no say nah IMO or Ebonyi state state. E choke."
@sommybeauty937 said:
"Either Imo or Abia; na their pattern be this, but congratulations, baby girl."
@Bashdoctor0769yh said:
"Then after all this if ur husband talk one you don talk 60. Congratulations."
@PRADO said:
"I’m from Edo state. This is why I broke up with Chika my ex when she told be she’s from Orlu Imo state."
@Lizbezzy said:
"I think it's Afikpo, Ebonyi State."
@lucia said:
"Your husband really tried oo."
@smoothclare commented:
"Una for tell us say na provision shop dey wan open."
@Electrik-OIL said:
"No give tht man wahala. He really tried."
Man gives cow to his in-laws
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man took a live cow to his in-laws when he went for an introduction.
The lady he was about to marry flaunted the items on TikTok after the event.
A lot of people congratulated her and praised the man for the impressive outing.
