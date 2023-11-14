Global site navigation

"Your Man Tried": Lady Shows Boxes, Other Expensive Items Her Man Used to Pay Her Bride Price
Family and Relationships

by  Israel Usulor
  • A lady shared a stunning video on TikTok showcasing the bride price her husband paid when he came to marry her
  • The video showed plenty of items that almost took over the entire compound where the ceremony took place
  • Some netizens in the comment section tried guessing the lady's state of origin after they saw the items her husband brought

A video showing the bride price a Nigerian man paid to marry his wife has gone viral and stunned many netizens.

The clip posted by Cindy Love showed the array of items arranged in a large compound where the traditional wedding took place.

Lady shows off bride price
The lady's husband brought several items to marry her. Photo credit: TikTok/@cyndyl62.
Source: TikTok

The man took so many items to his in-laws that netizens wondered where the girl was from.

There were beverages, packets of biscuits, a live goat, shoes, washing detergents, different pairs of wrappers, boxes of different sizes, and handbags of different colours.

The bride captioned the video:

"Thank you, Jesus. Congratulations to me."

Watch the video below:

The bride price is a traditional fee the groom pays to his prospective bride's family during the performance of traditional marriage rituals. While some men end up buying everything on the list, others come to a compromise with the family.

Nigerians praise man who paid plenty of bride price

@Regina onome said:

"I regret being a Delta girl. I am too cheap. Congratulations."

@Silky said:

"I no say nah IMO or Ebonyi state state. E choke."

@sommybeauty937 said:

"Either Imo or Abia; na their pattern be this, but congratulations, baby girl."

@Bashdoctor0769yh said:

"Then after all this if ur husband talk one you don talk 60. Congratulations."

@PRADO said:

"I’m from Edo state. This is why I broke up with Chika my ex when she told be she’s from Orlu Imo state."

@Lizbezzy said:

"I think it's Afikpo, Ebonyi State."

@lucia said:

"Your husband really tried oo."

@smoothclare commented:

"Una for tell us say na provision shop dey wan open."

@Electrik-OIL said:

"No give tht man wahala. He really tried."

Man gives cow to his in-laws

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man took a live cow to his in-laws when he went for an introduction.

The lady he was about to marry flaunted the items on TikTok after the event.

A lot of people congratulated her and praised the man for the impressive outing.

Source: Legit.ng

